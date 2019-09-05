Following are Columbus and Franklin County Metropolitan Park District programs for Sept. 5-12.

Battelle Darby Creek Metro Park

1775 Darby Creek Drive, Galloway

Morning Walk with the Bison, 7 to 8 a.m. Sept. 7 at the Nature Center. Guests can take a 1-mile hike to watch the sunrise and learn about bison.

Going on a Bigfoot Hunt, 5 to 6 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Nature Center. Guests can learn to track movement in the forest and search for Bigfoot. Attendees are encouraged to bring bug spray and sturdy shoes.

Migrating Monarchs, 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Nature Center. Guests can learn how researchers tag and monitor the movement of butterflies on their migration to Mexico.

Preschoolers: Turtles in the Fast Lane, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon Sept. 10 at the Nature Center. Children ages 3-5 can learn about turtles and watch them race.

Blacklick Woods Metro Park

6975 E. Livingston Ave., Reynoldsburg

Evening Tram Ride, 7 to 8 p.m. Sept. 6 at the Ash Grove Picnic Area. Guests can take a tram ride through the park at sunset.

Crazy Caterpillar Display, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 7 and 8 at the Nature Center. Guests can view a display of the larvae of moths and butterflies.

Nature Tram, 2 to 3 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Ash Grove Picnic Area. Guests can take a tram ride through the park.

Morning Coffee and Wildlife Watch, 8 to 10 a.m. Sept. 7 at the Nature Center. Guests can view wildlife through the windows and enjoy a cup of coffee.

Bucks and Buckeyes, 6 to 7 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Nature Center. Guests can take a 2-mile walk to look for bucks and trees.

Preschoolers: Super Snakes, 10 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 2 p.m. Sept. 11 at Beech Maple Lodge. Children ages 3-5 can learn about snakes through books, activities and a craft.

Blendon Woods Metro Park

4265 E. Dublin Granville Road, Westerville

Toddlers in Nature: Little Owl's Night, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon Sept. 5 at the Nature Center. Children ages 1-3 can learn about nature through literacy, sensory development and motor skills through this format that includes a story, an activity and a walk.

Insect Songs, 8 to 9 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Blendon Woods Group Shelter. Visitors can listen to and learn about singing insects.

Bird Beak Bonanza, 2 to 3 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Nature Center. Guests can learn about the sizes, shapes and uses of birds' beaks with a hands-on activity and live birds.

Glacier Ridge Metro Park

9801 Hyland Croy Road, Plain City

Young Explorers: Bug Hunt, 10 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 2 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Shelter House. Children ages 4-12 can learn about insects and try to catch them in the meadow.

Highbanks Metro Park

9466 U.S. Route 23 N., Lewis Center

For Families: Evening Wildlife Hike, 7 to 8 p.m. Sept. 6 at the Nature Center. Families with children ages 3 and older can take a 1-mile hike to search for wildlife.

Preschool: Busy Tree, 11 a.m. to noon and 1 to 2 p.m. Sept. 11 and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon Sept. 12 at the Nature Center. Children ages 3-5 can learn about forest animals through stories, a hike and a craft.

Homestead

4675 Cosgray Road, Hilliard

Preschoolers: Butterflies, 11 a.m. Sept. 6 at the Barn Shelter. Preschoolers can learn about the butterfly life cycle through stories, activities and a craft.

Family GPS Hunt and S'mores, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Barn Shelter. Guests can borrow a GPS to find hidden items in the park and make s'mores by the campfire.

Inniswood Metro Gardens

940 S. Hempstead Road, Westerville

Garden to Vase, 2 to 3 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Greenhouse Multipurpose Center. Guests ages 18 and older can learn how to cut, arrange and care for plants in vases.

Evening Garden Walk, 6 to 7 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Gardens Entrance. Guests can take a guided stroll through the gardens.

Sunny Sundays, 1 to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Herb Garden. Members of the Herb Society of America will be in the garden to answer questions.

Scioto Audubon Metro Park

400 W. Whittier St., Columbus

Scioto Fest, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 12-15 at the Climbing Wall. This event will feature climbing, concerts and camping.

Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays at the Grange Insurance Audubon. Guests can bring little ones for a nature-inspired story or two.

Weekly Bird Hike, 10 a.m. Saturdays at the Grange Insurance Audubon Center. Guests can search for birds in the park.

Sharon Woods Metro Park

6911 Cleveland Ave., Westerville

Grandparents, Parents and Kids: Fishing Fun, 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 7 at the Schrock Lake West Bulletin Board. Guests ages 5 and older can participate in catch-and-release fishing. Poles and bait will be provided while supplies last. No license required.

Go Wild Kids Club: Insect Safari, 1 to 2 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Schrock Lake West Bulletin Board. Children ages 5-12 can search for insects to catch and release.

Metro Five-0 Level 2: Walk of the Month, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Schrock Lake Picnic Shelter. Guests ages 50 and older can take a 1.1-mile walk.

Homeschoolers: Pond Safari, 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Schrock Lake Picnic Shelter. Students ages 6-12 can learn about the animals living in the lake through group activities.

Slate Run Living Historical Farm

1375 state Route 674 N., Canal Winchester

Wheels on the Farm, 1 to 3 p.m. Sept 7 and 8 at the Farmhouse. Guests can play a game of I-Spy to discover the uses of wheels on the farm.

Three Creeks Park

3860 Bixby Road, Groveport

Preschoolers: Bug Adventure, 10 to 11 a.m. Sept. 6 at the Confluence Area. Children ages 3-5 can learn about insects and spiders through stories and activities.

Homeschoolers: All About Predators, 1 to 2 p.m. Sept. 6 at the Confluence Area. Students ages 6-15 can learn about the lives of predatory animals through games and activities.

Creeking and Campfire, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Confluence Area. Guests can take a half-mile walk to the creek to look for wildlife, then roast hot dogs and marshmallows over a campfire.

Interpreters and assistive listening devices for persons with hearing impairments are available for any program. Call 614-891-0700 (TDD 895-6240) to schedule these services.

