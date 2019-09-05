A new business in New Albany is receiving a pretty sweet reception.

Since opening Aug. 27, Whit’s Frozen Custard in New Albany’s Market Square has enjoyed an enthusiastic response from the community, said Wil Hollands, who co-owns the location with his partner, Jason Hollands.

“It’s been amazing,” Wil Hollands said.

Many residents are trying the custard for the first time because other locations might not have been convenient for them, he said.

Whit’s, 220 Market St. Suite B, will hold a grand opening Thursday, Sept. 19, Hollands said, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a raffle prize of free custard for a year.

In addition to custard, the shop sells treats from local businesses, including Just Pies and the American Nut Co., Wil Hollands said. The space features a gift section, as well.

Wil Hollands said he wanted to include items in the shop that residents would enjoy.

The Market Street location also has proved to be a boon for business, he said.

The end of classes each day at the nearby New Albany-Plain Local School District campus brings a group of children to Whit’s, Wil Hollands said. The mornings and early afternoons bring customers who often work at the neighboring Starbucks, and customers also visit from the New Albany branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library, 200 Market St., he said.

Wil Hollands said he looks forward to the completion of Rose Run Park, which will be adjacent to his shop. The city’s Rose Run revitalization project includes improvements to Rose Run Park, which had been accessible only by leisure trails and is part of the Rose Run stream corridor that runs mostly parallel to Dublin-Granville Road through New Albany, and a 34-foot bridge and promenade that would connect the school district campus on the north side of Dublin-Granville Road to the library branch and Market Square to the south.

“We’re sort of in the middle of it all,” he said.

ssole@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSarah