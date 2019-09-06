A 17-year-old boy told Delaware police he was robbed while trying to sell illegal drugs late last month.

He said three unknown males took the drugs and a cellphone in the 200 block of Fairway Road.

The incident was reported at 6:47 p.m. Aug. 27.

In other recent Delaware police reports:

* A wallet was stolen in the 100 block of South Sandusky Street in a theft reported at 6:31 p.m. Sept. 1.

* A kitchen table and toaster were stolen during a residential burglary in the first block of Eaton Street, reported at 11:58 p.m. Sept. 1.

* A mattress valued at $116 was stolen in the 2000 block of Dixon Street in a theft reported at 2:15 p.m. Aug. 28.

* A furnace coil worth $700 was stolen from a construction site in the 900 block of Blackmore Drive in a theft reported at 9:59 a.m. Aug. 28.

* A resident of the first block of Spring Street said his credit card was used to make fraudulent purchases totaling $4,500 in an incident reported at 12:10 p.m. Aug. 28.

* Clothing valued at $50 was stolen in the first block of North Washington Street in a theft reported at 11:58 a.m. Aug. 28.

* Employees of a business in the 1300 block of Sunbury Road reported someone tried to return items worth about $10 that hadn't been purchased at 8:34 a.m. Aug. 27.

* Prescription medication was stolen during a residential burglary in the 100 block of Lake Street, reported at 10:30 p.m. Aug. 27.