SEPTEMBER 6, 1958



Wendall Hahn, chairman of the HIRE NOW drive in Guernsey County, said today the drive has placed 89 persons in the new jobs since July 29 when the campaign opened.



SEPTEMBER 6, 1968



Enrollment in the Caldwell Village Exempted School District, the first day of school, totaled 1,444 students, slightly below last year.



SEPTEMBER 6, 1978



Charles Tilton has been named manager of the Caldwell Savings and Loan Co. to fill the vacancy created by the death of Robert E. Lorenz, who served for the past 19 years as president of the firm.



SEPTEMBER 6, 1988



Melissa Crawford, 16, a junior at John Glenn High School, has been crowned the state's new Miss Teen Ohio. She won the top prize of $1,000.



SEPTEMBER 6, 1998



The royalty winners for the Antrim Volunteer Fire Department contest have been announced. They are: Melissa Taylor, queen; Venessa Bates, princess; Zachary Hickman, prince; and Dreanna Schrieber, baby.