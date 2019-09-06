Capital University President Elizabeth “Beth” Paul announced Sept. 6 she has notified the university’s board of trustees she will leave her post at the end of the current school year.

Paul was named Capital’s 16th president in February 2016 and officially took office on July 1, 2016. She previously served seven years as the senior academic officer at Stetson University in Central Florida.

In a statement on Capital’s website, capital.edu, Paul, who will leave in June, said she believes she has laid the groundwork for the university to build on in the areas of academic progress, community partnerships, expanding enrollment and other initiatives.

“The timing for this change is right for the university and me,” Paul said. “When I began my journey at Capital, the university wanted and needed transformational change. The needs of the university were a good fit for my skills and my passion. Leading change requires vision, purpose and a driving focus on strategy. With the successes we have achieved, Capital is now at an inflection point ready to build on the foundation we’ve established.”

Bernie Ostrowski, chairman of Capital’s board of trustees, praised Paul’s accomplishments in a statement also posted on the website.

“Under her leadership we’ve had a record-breaking year with enrollment, grown a number of our academic programs, and established new and engaging partnerships with businesses and communities,” Ostrowski said. “While we are respectful of her decision to move on to a new chapter in her career, we are also excited about all that she will continue to accomplish at Capital in this upcoming year. She is truly an engaged leader on all fronts and that will continue through the end of the academic year.”

The university’s statement said the board would lead a national search for Paul’s replacement, but did not give a timeline.

