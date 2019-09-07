The Tri-Village Rotary Club will stage a candidates night Sept. 25, featuring the Grandview Heights and Marble Cliff hopefuls who will be on the Nov. 5 ballot.

The event will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 25 in the auditorium at Grandview Heights High School, 1587 W. Third Ave.

The participants will include the candidates for Grandview Heights mayor, Greta Kearns and Steve Reynolds; Grandview City Council, Rebekah Hatzifotinos, Ryan E. Edwards and Emily Keeler; Grandview school board, Emily Gephart and Kevin Guse; Marble Cliff mayor, Matthew Cincione; and Marble Cliff Village Council, Jeff Smith, Joanne Taylor and Kendy Troiano.

