100 Years Ago (1919)



— Edgar Shimp, one of the best-known railway men of the state who had served as the freight and transfer agent of the Pennsylvania Railroad, died at the age of 60 from anemia at his home in the first block of West Ely Street. He had worked for the railroad for 45 years and was credited with establishing and building the freight and transfer system in Alliance.



75 Years Ago (1944)



— Pvt. John C. Donohoe was reported missing in action in France since July 17 while serving in the infantry. However, his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Samuel J. Donahoe, residents of the 100 block of North Union Avenue, had received a letter from their son dated Aug. 10 telling them that he had been returned to England after spending time in the hospital with a cut eye and injuries to his thumb and arm.



— Lt. Charles M. Hartley, resident of the 300 block of Vincent Boulevard, was to receive a Bronze Star for heroic actions during the battle of Kwajalein. Serving as leader of an initial assault platoon, Hartley remained in an exposed position directing his unit’s fire until the enemy enplacement was reduced. When phosphorus shells landed in his sector seriously wounding two fellow soldiers, he rushed into the burning phosphorus to save the men despite being temporarily blinded by fiery fragments that burned his eyes. He only left his post to receive medical attention when a sergeant convinced him of the seriousness of his condition. Hartley received the Purple Heart for those wounds.



— The Marlboro Lions Club received its charter, accepted by Rev. O.O. Wilson, club president.



— Tech. Sgt. Thomas A. Boyce, 21, was reported as being slightly wounded in action in France Aug. 22.



— Alliance High graduate Melba Grimes Marlett had authored her fourth mystery, titled "Deliver My Darling." A University of Michigan graduate living in Detroit with her husband, an engineer for General Motors, she had also penned novels titled "Death Has A Thousand Doors," "The Devil Built a Chapel," and "One Hour Nearer Dying."



— Sebring soldier Sgt. Henry Hutmacher had written his parents noting a bundle of Alliance Reviews had arrived in Saipan in what was believed to be the first American newspapers ever to land at a Japanese air base.



— A veteran of 33 bombing missions as an A-20 Havoc tunnel gunner, Alliance High grad Staff Sgt. LaVerne C. Burger received a commendation after he and his fellow crewmen made mid-air emergency repairs to fix air speed indicator and altimeter of their plane, called "The Unholy Three," that had been severed by flak, enabling the pilot to safely land the ship following a hazardous mission over Europe. The crew fixed the broken lines using using scissors from a first aid kit, a tube from a "Mae West" and tape from a headset.



— Alliance Machine earned the fourth star on its Army-Navy "E" flag.



25 Years Ago (1994)



— Kelly Liberti, a 1985 Alliance High graduate, was among the new faces at WJW TV-8, producing and reporting a nightly sports report. Prior to going to Cleveland, Liberti was the first woman sportscaster at WHIO-TV in Dayton.



— Kenyon B. Tolerton, 38, former resident of Alliance, was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty in the sexual assault and murder of a 14-year-old girl in Colorado.