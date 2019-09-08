The Portage County Herb Society held a high tea at its recent meeting in August. The ladies prepared herbal teas, a variety of tea sandwiches and desserts. Twenty-six members attended to hear the program given by Leslie Geer and enjoy the food prepared by the hostesses.



Leslie explained the etiquette expected for high tea and then after the tea, the ladies fashioned tussie mussies from fresh flowers and greens brought from their gardens.



Anyone interested in joining the Portage County Herb Society could contact Geer at 330-678-5022 or Helena Parry at 330-673-0577. The club meets the fourth Thursday of each month at 11:30 a.m. at the Portage County Garden Center, 5154 S. Prospect St. Ravenna.