Bexley police said a resident on the 800 block of Sheridan Avenue reported someone stole his handgun from his vehicle between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1 while it was parked at the rear of his residence.

In other recent reports from the Bexley Police Department:

* A resident on the 900 block of Mayfield Place reported someone used her debit card several times on Aug. 31 without her permission.

* A resident on the 200 block of North Roosevelt Avenue reported on Aug. 31 that someone stole a package from the front porch of the residence. The package contained a T-shirt and a sweatshirt valued at $59.95, reports stated.