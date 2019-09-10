Property totaling more than $85,000 was reported stolen from a vehicle at 6:43 p.m. Aug. 28 on the 6100 block of Deeside Drive.

According to the Dublin police department incident polreport, the stolen items included a business checkbook, $2,500 in cash, a $2,500 gift card, checks written to a business by customers and a cellphone.

In other recent incident reports:

* Property totaling $2,270 was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 500 block of Metro Place North at 9:51 a.m. Aug. 30. Items stolen included computer hardware and software, documents, personal effects and other property.

* A 30-year-old man was charged with marijuana drug abuse Aug. 30 on the 5100 block of Chaffinch Court.

* Champagne valued at $119.98 was reported stolen at 9:29 a.m. Aug. 29 from a business on the 200 block of West Bridge Street.

* Two Ohio license plates were reported stolen at 10:01 a.m. Aug. 28 from a business lot on the 6300 block of Perimeter Loop Road.

* A total of $2,170 in property including a cellphone, inhalers, wallet, $250 in cash, debit cards, personal papers and other items was reported stolen at 8:52 a.m. Aug. 28 from a vehicle on the 6400 block of Post Road.

* A 25-year-old woman was charged with possessing drug abuse instruments Aug. 28 in ohe 6800 block of Perimeter Loop Road.

* Vandalism totaling was reported at 8:33 a.m. Aug. 26 to a home on the 8300 block of Timble Falls Drive.

* A 28-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs Aug. 26 on Snouffer Road near Sawmill Road.

* A laptop computer valued at $1,100 was reported stolen at 1:26 p.m. Aug. 25 from a vehicle on the 6000 block of Ashleylynn Court.

* A 33-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs Aug. 25 on the 6000 block of Perimeter Lakes Drive.

* A 37-year-old woman was charged with having an open container of alcohol Aug. 24 on the 3500 block of Olentangy River Road.

* A 49-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs Aug. 24 on Shier Rings Road near Avery Road.

* A 29-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs Aug. 24 on the 6700 block of Sawmill Road.

* Theft of items from a vehicle, criminal damaging and credit card misuse, all totaling $1,435, were reported at 5:03 p.m. Aug. 24 at Dublin Jerome High School, 8300 Hyland-Croy Road.