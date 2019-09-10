A $13,000 Ford Focus was reported stolen at 3:47 p.m. Sept. 1 from the 1000 block of South High Street, according to Columbus Division of Police incident reports. Witnesses told police a person jumped into the unlocked vehicle -- with keys in the ignition -- and drove off.

In other recent incident reports from the area:

* A Jeep Wrangler containing $600 worth of tools and a $600 pair of sunglasses was stolen between 8 p.m. Aug. 29 and 2 p.m. Aug. 30 from the 1200 block of Bruck Street.

* Between midnight May 19 and 11:59 p.m. July 12, someone stole a $600 TV from a residence in the 200 block of East Kossuth Street.