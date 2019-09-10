Two Hilliard City School students who took their eyes off belongings for about a minute evidently lost them to theft, according to recent Hilliard Division of Police reports.

The first student told police a district-issued iPad worth $380 was stolen at 9:53 a.m. Sept. 3 at Hilliard Davidson High School, 5100 Davidson Road.

The second student told police a portable charger worth $60 was stolen at 3 p.m. Sept. 4 from Davidson.

In each instance, the theft occurred in the timeframe of one minute, according to the reports.

In other recent Hilliard police incident reports:

* A woman told police $30 was stolen between noon Aug. 26 and 11:45 a.m. Aug. 31 from the 4700 block of Tremont Club Drive.

* Multiple tool sets, sockets, a tape measure and a utility knife, all worth $284, were reported stolen between 6 p.m. Aug. 30 and 10 a.m. Aug. 31 from a vehicle parked on the 3900 block of Parkway Lane.

* A snow blower and trailer, worth a total of $3,750, was reported stolen between 6:30 p.m. Sept. 3 and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 4 from the 3800 block of Lacon Road.

* A 40-year-old man and 34-year-old man were arrested for misdemeanor possession of drug-abuse instruments at 10:20 a.m. Aug. 31 at Main Street and Luther Lane.

* A 42-year-old woman was arrested for possession of drugs, a felony, Sept. 5 in the 4200 block of Trueman Boulevard.