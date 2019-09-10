Male bonding over cigars, drinks and other forms of entertainment returns with Kindred Spirits, slated for 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13.

The seventh annual fundraiser will be held in the residence of Christian Coffin, 143 E. Whittier St.

It will benefit the Friends of Schiller Park group.

Coffin said he frequently walks his 16-year-old chocolate Labrador, Izzy, in the park, which is just a couple of blocks away.

"It's such a valuable asset to the neighborhood, the city, the community," Coffin said.

Tickets are $85 and can be purchased from members of the event host committee or online at friendsofschillerpark.org.

Officials in the friends organization have said they soon would announce a project that is going through the permit-approval process with the city of Columbus.

"There is this huge sense of warmth, affection and camaraderie," said Katharine Moore, president of the Friends of Schiller Park.

"And aren't we lucky to have this party? Aren't we lucky to have this night? They're just a great bunch of guys."

Mixologists Kathy Finley of Lindey's Restaurant and Bar and Billy Besaw of Gallerie Bar & Bistro at the Hilton Columbus Downtown will be making custom and classic cocktails, offering tastings and providing a history of the drinks.

"We encourage in every way possible responsible travel to the party and back again," Moore said.

The silent auction will be full of notable prizes, such as a window-front dinner for eight during the Village Lights event in December, courtesy of Envisage Wealth on South Third Street; tickets to every remaining Ohio State University home football game for the rest of the season; as well as a Charles Penzone spa package.

Cigars will be smoked in the garden and the garage will be turned into a game room with video games and other entertainment.

Fare from food truck vendors -- FoxFire Tacos, Mya's Fried Chicken, and Rime Time Curiously Crafted Pops -- will be in the alley behind Coffin's house. Disc jockey Polett Cahue will provide music.

Coffin said he's been to Kindred Spirits in the past, but has never hosted it before.

"It's a good group of people, (a) fun group of neighbors," he said.

gseman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekGary