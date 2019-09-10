The Old Hilliardfest Art & Street Fair will have a little of something for everyone after a weather-related one-year hiatus, said Robert Vance, secretary of the Hilliard Civic Association, which organizes the festival.

The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, on the streets in Old Hilliard.

Launched in 1985 as Old Hilliard Day by a handful of Old Hilliard business owners, including Otie Blankenship, founder of Otie's Tavern & Grill, the festival has changed names, organizers and even its site over the years.

But last year was a first when the event was canceled because of several days of rain that impeded the ability to set up for the festival.

Organizers look forward to rebounding from the setback, Vance said.

Rather than focus on new attractions year to year, Vance said, organizers focus on making the festival's staples better each year.

"We have three stages of entertainment and about 15 food vendors to satisfy everyone's tastes," he said.

Arts and craft vendors also participate in the festival, selling handmade jewelry, paintings and other artwork, Vance said.

Meanwhile, the children's area near Hilliard's Station Park will feature inflatable rides, music, dance instruction and other entertainment.

This year's street fair will offer one first by showcasing the first piece of artwork approved under the city's new public arts guidelines: a sunflower mural that Kelley Daniel painted on the exterior of her Madison Street barn, Vance said.

"Hopefully, there will be more art by next year," he said.

Tim Kauffman, executive director of Destination Hilliard, said the festival "exemplifies (Hilliard's) small-town charm and family-friendly hospitality while having something for everyone."

"With local artists, crafts, live music, carnival games and great food, Old Hilliardfest is the 'don't miss event of the year'," Kauffman said.

Admission is free.

The festival is held on these public streets that will be closed during the street fair: Main Street between North and Madison streets; Center Street between Columbia and Wayne streets; Norwich Street between Columbia and Wayne streets; and Franklin Street between Columbia and Wayne streets.

For a schedule of stage entertainment, vendors and other activities at the festival, go to oldhilliardfest.org.

