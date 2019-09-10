The Delaware County Sheriff's Office said a purse was stolen from a parked car in the 10000 block of Weymouth Avenue, Powell, reported at 3:43 a.m. Sept. 4.

Damage to the vehicle and the value of the purse and contents were listed at a combined $2,205.

In other sheriff's reports:

* A wallet was stolen from a parked vehicle in the 1500 block of Royal Oak Drive, Lewis Center, as reported at 5:39 p.m. Sept. 4.

* Items including a chainsaw blade, with a total value of $50.78, were stolen from a store in the 7200 block of Graphics Way, Lewis Center, as reported at 7 p.m. Sept. 1.

* Golf clubs valued at $4,000 were stolen from a residence in the 7200 block of Bridlespur Lane, Liberty Township, as reported at 8:44 p.m. Sept. 1.

* A computer tablet valued at $480 was stolen at a residence in the 6600 block of Morningside Drive, Lewis Center, as reported at 7 p.m. Aug. 27.

* The Powell Police Department reported a speaker valued at $30 was stolen from a business in the 3700 block of Village Club Drive, as reported at 8:19 p.m. Sept. 1.