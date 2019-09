The Randolph Library’s next Genealogy Club meeting will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Sept. 24 in the Randolph Community Center, which is located behind the library. Guest speaker Thomas Neel of the Ohio Genealogy Society will present "Clues to Your Ancestors in the Newspapers." Call 330-325-7003 to register.



The Randolph Library, a Portage County District Library branch, is located at 1639 Route 44 in Randolph.