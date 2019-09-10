The Dublin City Schools Profile of a Graduate continues to evolve and guide classroom level work during the 2019-20 school year and is woven into district goals.

The profile is a tool to help guide and focus our work in supporting students to become healthy, happy, successful graduates.

It lists traits housed under three categories: knowledge, skills and habits.

This guideline aligns our work around the knowledge students need within innovative learning environments utilizing the technological tools of the day.

It focuses attention on the habits and skills that develop character attributes such as kindness, empathy, perseverance and honesty and promotes understanding of global awareness and civic engagement.

I encourage you to learn more about the profile at dublinschools.net/ ProfileofaGraduate.aspx.

Goal 1: Innovative learning environments

Our culture of thinking remains a focus throughout the K-12 learning experience.

We consistently review our curriculum in order to provide students with a well-rounded experience.

This year, we will focus on examining our science and related arts course offerings in addition to implementing a new K-12 math resource.

Our technology initiative allows educators to innovate in ways we did not see possible years ago. The learning tools and access to information requires us to support innovative learning environments that shift the learner from not only a consumer of information, but also a creator of information.

Educators regularly analyze patterns and trends of student learning to identify, plan, progress, monitor and communicate individual student progress.

Goal 2: Social-emotional wellness

The mental and emotional health of our students is the foundation for learning and success. The Ohio Department of Education recently released social-emotional wellness standards which we look to analyze and implement within our K-12 learning environments.

The ODE defines social emotional learning as "the process through which children and adults acquire and effectively apply the knowledge, attitudes and skills necessary to understand and manage emotions, set and achieve positive goals, feel and show empathy for others, establish and maintain positive relationships and make responsible decisions."

In addition to new learning standards, our buildings will work to ensure students, parents and staff feel a sense of belonging, connectivity and safety.

Goal 3: Organizational health

Organizational health refers to the collaborative efforts in creating a positive climate.

Staff, in partnership with families, will act with empathy, honesty, and mutual respect to take care of those in our school community.

We will be working to maximize opportunities for strong relationships and communication within our district. We believe this emphasis on organizational health will work to provide equity and success for all students.

As a pre-kindergarten through 12th grade public-education institution, we are responsible for preparing the next generation of community and national leaders, participatory citizens and well-rounded individuals with wide scopes of perspective.

We believe our continued focus on growing thinkers aligned with the traits outlined in the profile move us further toward the pursuit of providing our students with the best possible chance to enjoy a happy, healthy, well-balanced life with the tools they need to succeed.

Jill Reinhart is Dublin City Schools' executive director of learning and teaching.