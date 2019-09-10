It will be an all-day ode to Bavaria and Olde Pickerington on Sept.21 when the Pickerington Village Association and three purveyors of suds and spirits are host to Oktoberfest.

For the second consecutive year, the association and Combustion Brewery & Taproom will team up for Oktoberfest in Olde Pickerington Village.

This year's celebration will take place outside Combustion, 80 W. Church St. Carroll-based Outerbelt Brewing and Lancaster-based Rockside Winery & Vineyards have agreed to join as hosts.

"We do it to raise awareness about the downtown and local businesses, we do it as a service to the community and we do it to have fun," said Pam Good, association treasurer.

Oktoberfest will run from noon to 10 p.m. It it rains the celebration will be moved from the temporary bier garten outside Combustion to inside.

"Our business is a little over 2 years old," said Sarah Jackson, Combustion owner. "We were drawn to Pickerington to open our business for many reasons, one of which is the charm of the (Olde) Village and the community of people who live, work and play here.

"Before we opened our doors, we knew that making a connection with the community and finding ways to draw people down into the (Olde) Village would be an important part of our business," she said.

"Creating an Oktoberfest event was high on our list of potential community events we could do here at Combustion and partnering with the Pickerington Village Association has made that possible."

Oktoberfest is free to attend, although all minors must be accompanied by an adult.

The event will feature food from Smitty's Real Pit BBQ, Meatery BBQ, Romeo's Pizza and Poppy's Roadside Diner.

The Charlie Foxtrot Quintet will provide music from 1-3 p.m., followed by performances by the Fox N Hounds from 3:30-5:30 p.m., the Route 161 Happy Wanderers from 6-7:30 p.m. and Popgun from 8-10 p.m.

In addition to the food and musicthere will be beer -- or bier. And according to Jackson, there will be quite a variety.

"When selecting which beers to have available at the festival, we tried to make sure we had enough variety to please as many people as possible, while also considering the season," Jackson said.

"It wouldn't be a proper Oktoberfest without a traditional Oktoberfest beer, so we will have that available.

"We will also have El Hefe, our traditional German-style Hefeweizen, Combustion IPA and PickTown Cider.

"Outerbelt Brewing in Carroll will bring two more German beers with a Berliner Weiss called Two-Day Shipping, and a traditional German-style Helles they call Glasstown Lager, to the festival. There will also be a variety of wine available from Rockside Winery."

A portion of proceeds from sales of beverages and food will go to support the association, the Pickerington Food Pantry and the Pickerington-Violet Township Historical Society.

Those interested in volunteering can find sign-up information at pickeringtonvillage.com.

Volunteers will receive a T-shirt and a beer token. Their volunteer efforts also will result in financial support from the event going to one of the three charities Oktoberfest is supporting.

"We have music all day long and between music sets we'll have some games going on," Good said. "There will be a barrel roll, a stein-holding contest and a sauerkraut eating contest.

"If somebody wanted to show up in German lederhosen, they're certainly welcome," she said.

"There will be plenty of parking available."

Good said last year's Oktoberfest drew about 1,300, and she hopes this year's event will attract upwards of 2,500.

"We expect it to be bigger and better than last year," she said.

