A 21-year-old Whitehall man was arraigned Sept. 6 in Franklin County Municipal Court on one count of murder in connection with a fatal shooting one day earlier outside his apartment at 768 S. Hamilton Road in Whitehall.

Treyrek Dashawn Hairston is accused of murdering of 29-year-old Trevel Robertson of Canal Winchester.

He remained in the Franklin County jail as of Sept. 10.

Whitehall Division of Police officers responded to a report of a shooting shortly before 2:30 p.m. Sept. 5 at the apartment near Langley Avenue, police Chief Mike Crispen said.

The shooting was not random; the victim and suspect were acquaintances, police said.

Police believe the shooting stemmed from an argument, Whitehall Lt. Brian Smith said.

Robertson was found lying in the yard at the address with a gunshot wound, Deputy Chief Dan Kelso said.

Because the incident occurred near Rosemore Middle School, the school and Whitehall City Schools’ four other buildings were placed on lockdown from around 2:30 to 3:10 p.m., said district spokesman Ty Debevoise.

Schools were locked down for safety, but there was no threat to students, Crispen said.

The lockdown delayed the dismissal of students at Rosemore, Debevoise said.

The first of multiple 911 calls to Whitehall police began at 2:26 p.m.

Callers told 911 dispatchers the victim was lying on the ground and “slightly breathing” and that they heard “10 to 15 shots.”

One caller, hiding behind gas pumps at a gas station across the street from the site of the shooting, reported seeing Hairston run back inside after the shooting.

Whitehall officers apprehended Hairston, who initially fled from the scene, in the restroom of a store on South Hamilton Road, Crispen said.

Hairston surrendered when confronted by police and was taken into custody without incident after police found him in the restroom, Smith said.

Whitehall medics transported Robertson to Mount Carmel East hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Kelso said.

Hairston has a prior criminal record, according to municipal court records.

In January 2018, Columbus police arrested Hairston for aggravated menacing, domestic violence and kidnapping; in December 2018, Columbus police arrested him for carrying a loaded handgun, according to municipal court records.

A double bond totaling $350,000 was set for Hairston at his Sept. 6 arraignment.

A preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, in municipal court.

The Sept. 5 shooting was the second homicide in Whitehall in 2019.

At 11:25 p.m. June 25, police responded to a report of a car that had crashed into a fire hydrant and into the front yard of a residence at McAllister and Pierce avenues and found the vehicle’s driver had been shot.

Michael A. Hogan Jr., 20, of South James Road in Columbus was pronounced dead at the scene by Whitehall medics.

Hogan was traveling north on Pierce Avenue at McAllister when he was apparently shot, police said.

A witness reported seeing a male passenger run away from the vehicle, according to police.

No arrests have been made as of Sept. 10, Kelso said.

