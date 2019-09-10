A recent theft from an Upper Arlington man's garage reportedly resulted in the loss of more than $1,600 in property.

A man in the 2400 block of Arlington Avenue reported the theft of sports equipment valued together at $1,000 as well as tools valued together at $650 from his unattached garage.

According to reports, the thefts occurred between noon Aug. 20 and 6:50 p.m. Aug. 27.

In other recent Upper Arlington Police Division reports:

* A firearm valued at $450 reportedly was stolen from the glove compartment of a man's unlocked vehicle while parked on the 2500 block of Andover Road between 10 p.m. Aug. 28 and 8 a.m. Aug. 29.

* Approximately $5 in cash and "other documents" reportedly were stolen from a man's unlocked vehicle while parked in the 2200 block of Coventry Road between 7:30 p.m. Aug. 27 and 8 a.m. Aug. 28.

* A purse valued at $100, a wallet valued at $50, $75 in cash and four credit cards reportedly were stolen from a Dublin woman's vehicle while parked on the 3300 block of Kioka Avenue between 12:10 and 12:50 p.m. Aug. 28.

Entry was gained by breaking a window to the vehicle, causing $500 in damage.

* Tools valued together at $350 reportedly were stolen from a man's vehicle while parked on the 2600 block of York Road between 10 p.m. Aug. 27 and 11 a.m. Aug. 28.

Entry was gained by breaking a rear passenger window, causing $400 in damage.