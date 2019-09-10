Westerville police said a 21-year-old Columbus resident reported by two unknown males robbed him at gunpoint at 6:45 p.m. Aug. 28 on the 700 block of Collingwood Drive.

He told police the pair stole his cellphone, tennis shoes and approximately $15 in cash, according to reports. The man mentioned he was meeting someone in the area and was approached by the two men after that person had left.

The two men appeared from between two houses, according to the report. No suspects have been identified, according to the report.

In other Westerville Division of Police incident reports, a 21-year-old Columbus resident and a 29-year-old Columbus resident each were issued a summons for Westerville Mayor's Court after stealing a cellphone case at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 31 from a business on the first block of Schrock Road.