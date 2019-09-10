Whitehall Division of Police officers responded to a report of a disturbance and a robbery at MCL Restaurant & Bakery, 5240 E. Main St., at 5:40 p.m. Sept. 1.

A 25-year-old Columbus man told police a male he did not know stole his cellphone worth $800.

No other information about the incident was available.

In other recent Whitehall police incident reports:

* Burglaries were reported at 11:25 a.m. Aug. 28 on the 4000 block of East Main Street, at 6:55 p.m. Aug. 30 on the 700 block of South Hamilton Road and at 10:15 p.m. Aug. 30 on the 100 block of Collingwood Avenue.

* Vehicles were reported stolen at 1:15 a.m. Aug. 29 on the 4000 block of Beechbank Road and at 10:15 p.m. Aug. 30 on the 100 block of Little Flower Lane.

* Thefts were reported at 6:25 p.m. Aug. 28 on the 300 block of Beechtree Road, at 4:20 p.m. Aug. 29 on the 3700 block of Elm Street, at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 30 on the 4200 block of East Broad Street and at 9:30 p.m. Sept. 2 on the 300 block of South Hamilton Road.

* Property destruction was reported at 12:10 a.m. Aug. 31 on the 4200 block of Beechlawn Road, at 11:15 a.m. Aug. 31 on the 200 block of Parklawn Boulevard, at 12:05 p.m. Aug. 31 on the 400 block of North Hamilton Road, at 10:55 a.m. Sept. 2 on the 4200 block of Rickenbacker Avenue and at 10:25 a.m. Sept. 3 on the 500 block of Pierce Avenue.

* Police responded to a report of shots fired at 12:05 a.m. Aug. 29 at Beechwood Road and Saint Mary Court. No suspects or physical evidence were immediately identified, according to the report.