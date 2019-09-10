The axiom of "what goes up must come down" is in practice at South Hamilton Road and Fairway Boulevard in Whitehall.

That's where the demolition of the Broad Hamilton Plaza Apartments and the adjacent plaza is concurrent with the rise of Norton Crossing, a $50 million mixed-use development.

The framework of several buildings for Norton Crossing, to the immediate west of the structures that have been demolished or are scheduled to be demolished this week, is visible along the west side of South Hamilton Road and the south side of East Broad Street.

Mayor Kim Maggard said she is happy with the pace of progress for Norton Crossing.

"I'm very pleased with the speed of progress at Norton Crossing," she said. "Each day brings more construction, and it generates excitement about the future of Whitehall."

Construction also is underway on the clubhouse and fitness center for Norton Crossing and a restaurant building that will include the Hobnob Tavern, the only commercial tenant thus far identified for Norton Crossing, said Zach Woodruff, Whitehall's development director.

As that construction continues, demolition and cleanup continues on the sites that will allow access to Norton Crossing.

The three apartment buildings that once were the Broad Hamilton Plaza Apartments have been demolished.

Demolition was scheduled this week for the Broad and Hamilton Plaza that once included the Shrimp Hut, Taco Fogoncito, a cash-checking center and several other tenants, according to Woodruff.

The city offered each tenant $60,000 for relocating expenses, Woodruff said, after local officials reached an agreement with the owner of the strip center to purchase the parcel for $1.25 million.

The purchase of the apartment complex and the strip center were necessary to acquire to provide access to Norton Crossing, Frank Kass, founder and chairman of Continental Real Estate Cos., previously told ThisWeek.

Continental is the developer of the $50 million mixed-use Norton Crossing.

The city deeded the parcel to Continental for $1 after purchasing a 42-building, 270-unit apartment complex on 17 acres known as the Commons at Royal Landing for $5 million from a New Jersey owner in 2016. Two other parcels, each about 1 acre in size, comprise the future footprint of Norton Crossing.

The first apartments at Norton Crossing are expected to be available for lease in fall 2020, Maggard said.

The first commercial tenants also are expected to open doors next fall, she said.

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo