The Building Industry Association of Central Ohio announced Wednesday, Sept. 11, that the Beulah Park development in Grove City would be the site of the 2020 BIA Parade of Homes.

The summer 2020 event will feature houses built as part of the residential development's first phase, which is underway at the site of a horse-racing track that closed in 2014.

The phase will include 104 ranch-style houses, 80 townhouse condominiums and 216 single-family houses, as well as 264 apartments and a 94-unit luxury assisted-living facility.

"For more than 60 years, the Parade of Homes has been at the forefront of showcasing innovation and the latest trends by the homebuilding community of central Ohio," BIA executive director Jon Melchi said in a statement announcing the 2020 site. "The 2020 Parade of Homes at Beulah Park continues that fine tradition at a historic location with unparalleled accessibility and proximity to amenities."

"We are thrilled to be the host of the 2020 BIA Parade of Homes," Grove City Mayor Richard "Ike" Stage said. "Grove City is the perfect place for Parade guests to experience all of the convenience of metropolitan living coupled with the comforts of our unique, small-town feel."

The 2019 Parade of Homes was held in July at Evans Farm, a 1,250-acre mixed-use development north of Lewis Center Road in Orange and Berlin townships in Delaware County.

