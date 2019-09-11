Matt Krueger won his appeal at the Franklin County Board of Elections meeting Sept. 9 and had his candidacy certified for the Nov. 5 election.

Krueger, the Canal Winchester Board of Education vice president, is seeking his third term on the board. His petition was not certified Aug. 16 because 25 signatures are required, and only 24 of his 26 were validated.

When signatures are found invalid, it often is due to minor technical issues, said Aaron Sellers, elections board spokesman. “Sometimes what happens is we can’t make them out, or we can’t make out the address,” he said.

At the meeting, Krueger said, he provided affidavits for both of his invalid signatures, leading the board to reverse its decision.

“I appreciate the board of elections working through their process to approve my petition,” Krueger said.

Also at the meeting, write-in candidate Robert Stedman was certified for the Canal Winchester board race. As a write-in candidate, he was not required to submit signatures, but his name will not appear on the ballot.

Incumbent Kevin Butler rounds out the field of three for two seats.

