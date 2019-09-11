Have you ever imagined what happens "post miracles". We spend a lot of time reading about miracles in the Bible but do we think about what happened next. The synagogue leader who’s daughter was raised from the dead by Jesus(Mark 5:22-43). Did the synagogue leader actually lose his position after Jesus left. Or consider the man crippled all of his life who Peter and John heal(Acts 3:1-10). What does the man do now. He has never done anything other then beg. Does he go dig ditches now. I come to this place because I am currently in a post miracle situation.



My sister suffered from mental illness most of her life. It separated her from her family and made a mess of her life. Over 10 years ago God put it on my heart to pray for her and that she might be reunited with her family. During those years I sometimes questioned what I was expecting to happen but God never let me stop praying. Then a year and a half ago God did a miracle. He brought her home. We went from frustrated to over joyed in the space of days. My mom who is not in good health and who thought she would never see her baby girl again is now able to visit her daughter.



Here is the "post miracles" side. My sister came home in such bad shape she had to be in a nursing home and someone was going to have to look after her needs. As I step up to the process of taking care of my sister I have learned a lot about prayer, miracles and faith. It was easy to pray for a miracle. Real faith starts when I have to be accountable for the well-being of my sister.