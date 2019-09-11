Powell's interim police Chief Stephen Hrytzik will be sworn in as the police chief during the next City Council meeting at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, according to a Sept. 11 release by the city.

Hrytzik has been a member of the Powell Police Department since 1991. He was promoted to sergeant in 1995, lieutenant in 1996 and deputy chief in 2008. Hrytzik has served in an interim role since May when Gary Vest retired as chief.

“Chief Hrytzik’s experience makes him uniquely qualified to serve as our new chief,” City Manager Steve Lutz said in the release. “We look forward to having him serve in this role and lead our police force for the next several years.”

“It is an honor to serve as the city’s new chief of police,” Hrytzik said. “I look forward to continuing to serve the Powell community and work with our residents and businesses.”

Check ThisWeekNEWS.com for updates, including salary and benefits details.

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews