Ohio school districts and schools for the second year have been assigned overall letter grades by the Ohio Department of Education.

In addition, the districts and schools receive letter grades on six components: achievement, gap closing, improving at-risk K-3 readers, progress, graduation rate and prepared for success.

* Achievement represents the number of students who passed the state tests and how well they performed on them. It also includes an indicator that measures the percentage of students who miss too much school.

* Progress looks closely at the growth that all students are making based on their past performances.

* Gap closing shows how well districts and schools are meeting the performance expectations for all students, especially those most vulnerable populations of students, in English language arts, math and graduation, and how they are doing in teaching English learners to become proficient in English.

* Improving at-risk K-3 readers looks at how successful districts and schools are at getting struggling readers on track to proficiency in third grade and beyond. Third Grade Reading Guarantee Promotion rate information also is found here.

* Graduation rate looks at the percentage of students who are successfully finishing high school with a diploma in four or five years.

* Prepared for success looks at how well prepared Ohio’s students are for all future opportunities, whether training in a technical field or preparing for work or college.

Below are central Ohio Districts and how they fared overall.

Bexley - B

Big Walnut - B

Canal Winchester - C

Columbus - D

Delaware - B

Dublin - B

Gahanna-Jefferson - B

Grandview Heights - A

Groveport Madison - D

Hilliard - B

New Albany-Plain Local - A

Olentangy - A

Pickerington - B

Reynoldsburg - C

South-Western - C

Upper Arlington - B

Westerville - C

Whitehall - D

Worthington - B

