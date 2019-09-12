Following are Columbus and Franklin County Metropolitan Park District programs for Sept. 12-19.

Battelle Darby Creek Metro Park

1775 Darby Creek Drive, Galloway

Yoga in the Park, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Ranger Station. Guests can learn yoga in an outdoor setting.

Family Creeking Adventure, 4 to 5 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Ranger Station. Guests can catch fish, bugs and crawdads in the Big Darby Creek.

Photo Group: I Can Do That, 10 to 11 a.m. Sept. 14 at the Nature Center. Visitors ages 18 and older can learn about photography techniques, settings, composition and inspiration from experienced photographers.

Full Harvest Moon Hike, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Ranger Station. Guests can take a 4-mile hike through fields and forests.

Buckeye Fever, 3 to 5 p.m. Sept. 15 at Nature Center. Guests can learn about Ohio's state symbols and make a buckeye necklace.

Blacklick Woods Metro Park

6975 E. Livingston Ave., Reynoldsburg

Pawpaw Prowl, 2 to 3 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Nature Center. Guests can take a 1-mile walk to search the trails for Ohio's state fruit and sample some treats made from it.

Woof Walk, 9 to 10 a.m. Sept. 14 at the Nature Center. Guests can take a 2-mile walk with their dog.

Nature Tram, 3 to 4 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Ash Grove Picnic Area. Guests can take a tram ride through the park.

Blendon Woods Metro Park

4265 E. Dublin Granville Road, Westerville

Monarch Migration Mania, 2 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Nature Center. Guests can tag and release butterflies for their journey from Ohio to Mexico.

Nature Journaling, 3 to 5 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Nature Center. Guests can make a journal to carry on nature hikes.

Pawpaw-Palooza, 2 to 3 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Nature Center. Guests can take a 1.5-mile hike to look for the Ohio state fruit.

Glacier Ridge Metro Park

9801 Hyland Croy Road, Plain City

For Families: Native Bees, 2 to 3 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Shelter House. Guests can learn about native bees and help install a bee hotel in the park.

Highbanks Metro Park

9466 U.S. Route 23 N., Lewis Center

Preschool: Busy Tree, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon Sept. 12 at the Nature Center. Children ages 3-5 can learn about forest animals through stories, a hike and a craft.

Howl at the Moon Dog Hike, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Nature Center. Guests can bring their dogs for a 3.5-mile hike. Dogs must be leashed.

For Families: Evening Wildlife Hike, 7 to 8 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Nature Center. Families with children ages 3 and older can take a 1-mile hike to search for wildlife.

Homestead

4675 Cosgray Road, Hilliard

Sunday Stories, 3 to 4 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Nature Center. Children ages 6 and younger can listen to stories about animals that live in Ohio.

Inniswood Metro Gardens

940 S. Hempstead Road, Westerville

Wellness in the Gardens, 10 to 11 a.m. Sept. 14 at the Education Pavilion. Guests can participate in yoga and meditation led by Lauren Miller. Attendees are encouraged to bring a yoga mat or blanket.

Sunny Sundays, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 15 in the Herb Garden. Visitors can talk with members of the Herb Society of America.

Scioto Audubon Metro Park

400 W. Whittier St., Columbus

Scioto Fest, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 12-15 at the Climbing Wall. This event will feature climbing, concerts and camping.

Late Nights at the Climbing Wall, 8 p.m. to midnight Sept. 13 at the Climbing Wall. Guests can climb the wall.

Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays at the Grange Insurance Audubon. Guests can bring little ones for a nature-inspired story or two.

Weekly Bird Hike, 10 a.m. Saturdays at the Grange Insurance Audubon Center. Guests can search for birds in the park.

Sharon Woods Metro Park

6911 Cleveland Ave., Westerville

Fast-Paced Adult Full Moon Hike, 8 to 9 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Apple Ridge Bulletin Board. Adults can take a 2.8-mile walk along gravel, paved and natural surface trails.

Happy Tails-N-Trails, 4 to 5 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Apple Ridge Bulletin Board. Guests can bring their dog for a 2-mile hike and dog treats.

Slate Run Living Historical Farm

1375 state Route 674 N., Canal Winchester

Drying Food, 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 14 and 15 at the Farmhouse. Visitors can learn about drying food and see how a 19th century food evaporator works.

Interpreters and assistive listening devices for persons with hearing impairments are available for any program. Call 614-891-0700 (TDD 895-6240) to schedule these services.

.embed-container { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; max-width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; }