Portage County Beekeepers will hold its regular meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Portage Soil and Water Office, 6970 Route 88, Ravenna. Jeannie Saum from BEEpothecary will discuss health benefits, collecting and cleaning propolis. The meeting is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Mary Lovin at 330-325-3028.