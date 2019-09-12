Urban Meyer's Pint House at 6632 Longshore St. in Dublin's Bridge Park development is scheduled to open at 3 p.m. Sept. 27, according to a Sept. 12 press release on behalf of Corso Ventures.

The opening will be one day before the Ohio State University Buckeyes football team's showdown with the University of Nebraska Cornhuskers in Lincoln, the release said.

The restaurant is a partnership between Meyer, who recently retired as the Buckeyes' head coach and lives in Dublin, and Corso Ventures, a local nightlife, dining and entertainment developer for more than 25 years, according to the release.

Check ThisWeekNEWS.com/Dublin for updates to this story.

nthompson@thisweeknews.com

@TWNeilThompson

The Great Food Debate playlist

Listen to ThisWeek’s podcast series devoted to all things food-related in central Ohio:

Looking for more?

Get in on the discussion by joining our new Great Food Debate Facebook group.

Check out our Staff Q&A, which is updated weekly.