Delaware police said a resident in the 200 block of West Lincoln Avenue was scammed out of more than $3,000 after someone telephoned him, claiming to possess a warrant for his arrest.

The resident transferred that amount in reloadable pre-pay cards for the suspect in order to resolve the arrest warrant. Later realizing the call was fraudulent, the resident contacted police at 1:02 p.m. Sept. 6.

In other police reports:

* A guitar valued at $40 was stolen from the porch of a residence in the 200 block East Central Avenue, It was reported at 12:23 p.m. Sept. 7.

* Nothing was reported stolen during an apartment break-in reported at 10:10 a.m. Sept. 6 in the 1400 block of Forest Brooke Way.

* Purchases totaling about $750 were made with an electronic benefit transfer card stolen from a resident of the first block of Parker Street. The incidents were reported at 12:34 p.m. Sept. 6.

* Fraudulent purchases were made after two credit accounts were opened in the name of a resident of the first block of Tabilore Loope. The incidents were reported at 6:46 p.m. Sept. 6. Value of the purchases was not listed on reports.

* Construction materials valued at $882 were reported stolen at 8:10 a.m. Sept. 5 stolen in the first block of East William Street.

* A man was arrested on multiple warrants after trying to steal clothing worth $44.58 at 4:55 a.m. Sept. 4 at a store in the 1330 block of Sunbury Road.

* Graffiti was painted on buildings in the 100 blocks of West William Street, East William Street and South Henry Street, as well as the first block of West William. All reported the morning of Sept. 4.

* A man was arrested and taken to the Delaware County Jail after allegedly breaking into a residence in the 100 block of South Franklin Street, at 6:27 a.m. Sept. 4.

* A laptop computer valued at $199 apparently was reported stolen from a residence in the 250 block of Cumberland Road, at 4:15 p.m. Sept. 4.

* Lumber valued at $1,694 was reported stolen from a business in the 1700 block of Pittsburgh Avenue, at 10:18 a.m. Sept. 3.

* Someone tried to use the identity of a resident of the 200 block of Tar Heel Drive to access a bank account. The incident was reported at 10:45 a.m. Sept. 2.

* The purse of a Lewis Center resident was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 2300 block of U.S. 23 North at 7:05 p.m. Sept. 2.