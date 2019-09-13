(To submit items for "In Area Churches," email the information to newsroom@daily-jeff.com by Wednesday prior to the Friday publication date.)







The Bethel Church:



Bethel Church Cemetery Clean up: The members and friends of the Bethel Church are seeking volunteers to help clean up the historic Bethel Cemetery. They will gather September 14th at 8:00 am and cut some trees and clean up the brush and the cemetery. Please consider giving back to the community. If you would like to help, please come out to 32365 Leatherwood Pike, Barnesville, just east of Baily's Mills, on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 8 a.m.



Work day



Days for Girls Work Day is Saturday, Sept. 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Christ Um Church River of Life Center. Sewers (bring your machine) and non-sewers are welcome.



If you plan to attend, please call the church at 740-498-8134.



Bless our Schools Sunday



Moms in Prayer International is sponsoring Bless Our Schools Sunday on Sept. 15. This is an invitation to join churches around the world in prayer for teachers, school staff and students in their congregations. Is God calling your church to participate? You can find out more at www.momsinprayer.org.



Ellen Robinson serves as the Moms in Prayer Area Coordinator for Belmont, Guernsey, Monroe, Morgan, Noble and Washington counties. If you would like more information about Moms in Prayer or would like to know how to start a prayer group, contact 740-732-4264.



Cambridge Foursquare Church



The Cambridge Foursquare Church would like to announce a special needs- friendly ministry, featuring a new sensory room and therapy program. The church is located at 425 Clark St. For more information call Don Boyer 814-657-2213.



Christ United Methodist Church



Christ United Methodist Church has breakfast fellowship, at 8:30 a.m., followed by Sunday school for all ages, with many adult electives. Worship begins at 10:15 a.m., with Pastor Randy Weaver bringing both the worship message and the children’s message. Evening service is at 6 p.m., in the Old Sanctuary. We welcome you to come visit us at any service. You will be welcome and we know that God will meet you here.



Rix Mills Presbyterian Church



Join us this Sunday to give thanks and praise to God at 9:30 a.m., with guest speaker Mr. Tim Berger bringing the message. Everyone is welcome. Sunday School for all ages is during our worship service, after the children’s message by Joy. Adult Sunday School is at 8:30 a.m., with Dave in the basement. The church is just outside of New Concord, six miles on Rix Mills Road. It is the church with the red door and red steeple.



Buffalo-Cumberland Presbyterian Church



Join us this Sunday for service at 11:15 a.m., with guest speaker Mr. Tim Berger bringing the message. At halftime in the worship service, Karen will have a sing-a-long with the children before the children’s message. The church is located in downtown Cumberland, the brick church on the corner.



Women’s meeting



The Old Washington United Methodist Women meet at 6:30 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month at the church parsonage.



BLAST Youth Group



BLAST youth group, for children in grades K-12, will meet at the First Baptist Church in Barnesville every Sunday from 6 to 7 p.m. All area children welcome. Transportation is also available. Call 740-425-2231 or visit www.fbcbarnesvilleohio.com for more information. The church is at 94 Shady Lane, Barnesville.



New Concord Church of Christ



The New Concord Church of Christ, which meets at 13333 Maple Lane in New Concord, invites area residents to their services: Sunday morning Bible class (classes for all ages), 9:15 a.m.; Sunday morning worship service, 10 a.m.; Sunday evening service, 6 p.m; Wednesday evening Bible study (classes for all ages), 7 p.m.



Evening service



The Church of God of Prophecy, 6045 Fairdale Drive, Cambridge, is restarting an evening service, at 6:30 p.m., each Sunday.



Mt. Zion Lutheran Church



Mt. Zion Lutheran Church is at 53516 Old Infirmary Road, Pleasant City. Sunday worship begins at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome. Pastor is Ken Hacker. For more information, call 330-550-6644.



Sermons for Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019



Unity Presbyterian Church: "Celebration Of Angels"



Rix Mills Presbyterian Church: Guest Speaker



First Christian Church: "Lost Sheep, Coins, and Souls"



Buffalo-Cumberland Presbyterian Church: Guest Speaker



