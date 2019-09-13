Nine children in an SUV were injured Sept. 8 in a crash with a car that was being pursued by a Franklin County deputy sheriff on the West Side.

The car's male driver, who was wanted in Franklin County on arrest warrants charging domestic violence and assault, was taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center in stable condition, said Marc Gofstein, spokesman for the Franklin County sheriff's office.

The nine children, ranging from 4 to 11 years old, were treated at Nationwide Children's Hospital for minor injuries, reports indicated. None was wearing a seat belt when the crash occurred, Gofstein said.

A deputy initiated a pursuit at Sullivant and Grener avenues at 3:50 p.m. because an Oldsmobile driven by a man was speeding, Gofstein said.

The chase was brief: The Oldsmobile was eastbound on Eakin Road when it collided with the Honda Pilot carrying 11 people as the SUV was traveling south on Demorest Road, Gofstein said.

That intersection has a traffic signal. It is unknown which vehicle had the right of way, Gofstein said.

The investigation continues.

