Otterbein University will play host to the fourth Democratic presidential debate, according to a press release from the Democratic National Committee.

The debate is scheduled for Oct. 15. It will be moderated by CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Erin Burnett, and by Marc Lacey of the New York Times, according to the press release.

Tickets for the debate will be given via lottery system through the Ohio Democratic Party's website.

The debate will air on CNN, CNN International, CNN en Espanol and stream live on cnn.com and nytimes.com.

