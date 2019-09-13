Mount Carmel Health System officials said Diley Ridge Medical Center in Canal Winchester is closed Friday, Sept. 13 after a vehicle drove into the building, injuring an undetermined number of people.

In a statement, Mount Carmel said people were being treated for related injuries and the 7911 Diley Road facility had sustained structural damage.

The medical complex is an affiliate of Mount Carmel and Fairfield Medical Center and includes a community hospital and inpatient unit, emergency and diagnostic services and an attached medical office building.

Read the full story at dispatch.com.

jviviano@dispatch.com

@JoAnneViviano