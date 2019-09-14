The Green Lawn Abbey Preservation Association will hold its first Classic & Exotic Car Show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the abbey, 700 Greenlawn Ave. in south Columbus.

Admission is $15 at the door. A champagne brunch for $75 includes a general-admission ticket.

“This is going to be a fabulous event on the lawn of the Green Lawn Abbey,” said Kate Matheny, president of the group that owns and maintains the building. “It will be vintage and contemporary and fun all at the same time.”

About 30 autos are expected to be on display, Matheny said.

The oldest car is a 1903 Ford Model A.

Matheny said although many high-performance cars will be on display, the show isn’t about American muscle; it’s more a representation of the vehicles that symbolize quality and sophistication: Rolls-Royce, Franklin, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Tesla, Corvette and Cadillac.

Also among the vehicles is a 1955 three-wheel Gladden Products Corp. Mustang motorcycle.

“We’ve done a number of programs over the years and fundraisers over the years, and this is an idea that bubbled up from a coupe of people who said this property would be ideal for a car show,” Matheny said.

Local brewers Land-Grant Brewing Co. and Seventh Son Brewing will offer local craft beers. A classic Prohibition-era cocktail, called the “bee’s knees,” drawn from vintage recipes from 1929 will be sold, as will sparkling wines.

“It just seems like the perfect setting: There are trees around the space, and on top of that, the abbey is an expertly built building,” Matheny said. “Our event is more focused on being elegant and at the same time fun. The building will be open for tours, with tour guides in period dress.”

A silent auction will be part of the festivities.

“This is going to be our fundraiser for the year,” said Janice Loebakka, president of the Green Lawn Abbey Preservation Association. “The last one we did was a (Great) Gatsby (theme). We’d like to try to do something different. We’re trying to go high end.”

For more information about the event or the association, visit www.greenlawnabbey.org, call 614-602-2239 or email friends@greenlawnabbey.org.

gseman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekGary