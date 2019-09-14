Singing, dancing and traditional German fare will be among attractions at the 61st Oktoberfest held at the Germania Singing & Sport Society, 543 S. Front St., in Columbus’ Brewery District.

It also has another purpose: to serve as a membership drive for the organization.

Eric Chivington, vice president of the club, said he wants membership to increase from roughly 500.

Oktoberfest will be held 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20; 4 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21; and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22.

Admission is $5 at the door Friday and Saturday and free Sunday. Children ages 12 and younger will be admitted free all three days of the event.

Food, all prepared in house, may be purchased a la carte. Items include bratwurst, potato salad, cream puffs, schnitzel, weisswurst, sauerkraut, pretzels and potato pancakes with apple sauce.

“We are very affordable and very authentic,” Chivington said

“It’s all the food people expect when they go to an Oktoberfest, and there’s going to be a lot of it,” said Kathleen Megown, a Germania member and a singer in the women’s choir. “It’s there for everyone to enjoy. Our members are so happy to share the culture, the good food, music, to show what it’s like to come on in and experience Germany.”

Beer, both imported and domestic, will be an important part of the festival, Chivington said.

The ceremonial tapping of a beer keg is slated for 6:30 p.m. Sept. 20.

Craft beer will be provided by local brewer Zaftig Brewing Co. and Royal Docks Brewing Co. of Canton. Paulaner Brauerei Munchen and Brauerei C & A Veltins will be among the importers offering many styles of German beers.

Men’s and women’s stein-hoisting competitions will be held at 8 p.m. Sept. 20. Finals will be held at 9 p.m. Sept. 22. Contestants will see who can hold for the longest time a stein filled with beer in a single hand with the contestant’s arm fully extended.

Singers from Germania, the Swiss Club, the Columbus Maennerchor and others groups will perform throughout the day Sept. 22.

In the biergarten the Worthington Civic Band will close out the music Sept. 22.

gseman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekGary