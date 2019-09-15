V2 Architects of Cambridge recently announced Zach Van Wey has successfully earned his architecture license in the state of Ohio.



The Ohio Architects Board requires prospective applicants to complete a thorough process which evaluates an individual through education, examination, and work experience.



Van Wey completed his education at Kent State University where he earned a master of architecture degree including a semester abroad in Florence, Italy, to study art and architecture throughout Europe.



In addition to securing his architecture license, Van Wey has been admitted to the American Institute of Architects — the leading professional organization among design professionals.



The examination process administered by the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards is referred to as the Architect Registration Examination. The examination is a designed to assess aspects of architectural practice that affect the integrity, soundness and health impact of a building while also looking at an architect’s responsibilities within a firm.



Van Wey successfully completed this six-test examination process organized around the progression of a typical architecture project from practice management to construction and evaluation.



Van Wey joined V2 Architects in 2014. He has been involved in all aspects of a project from design through construction administration. He has been instrumental in the design of the new LMI Custom Mixing Offices in Cambridge, Logan-Hocking Schools’ Chieftain Center Field House in Logan, and many other commercial and educational facilities.