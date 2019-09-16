The Building Industry Association of Central Ohio announced Wednesday, Sept. 11, that the Beulah Park development in Grove City would be the site of the 2020 BIA Parade of Homes.

The summer 2020 event will feature houses built as part of the mixed-use development's first phase, which is underway at the site of a horse-racing track that closed in 2014. The project's other components are scheduled for office and retail development.

The phase will include 104 ranch-style houses, 80 townhouse condominiums and 216 single-family houses as well as 264 apartments and a 94-unit luxury assisted-living facility.

"The Beulah Park development is a great new concept for a historic location," BIA executive director Jon Melchi said. "We thought this project would be something exciting for people who would come to the parade and might be interested in buying a home in Grove City."

The choice of the Beulah Park development also is recognition of Grove City as a community that sees "housing as an important part of economic development," he said. "We believe the Beulah Park development will play a crucial role in Grove City's continued growth."

"We are thrilled to be the host of the 2020 BIA Parade of Homes," Grove City Mayor Richard "Ike" Stage said. "Grove City is the perfect place for Parade (of Homes) guests to experience all of the convenience of metropolitan living coupled with the comforts of our unique, small-town feel."

"What sets Beulah Park apart is its location adjacent to an existing established town center," said Pat Kelley, a developer with Falco, Smith & Kelley. "It is proven that the connectivity and walkability enhances quality of life for future residents."

Although the dates for the 2020 Parade of Homes have not been determined, it is expected to be held in July, Melchi said.

"That's the goal, but a lot will depend on the weather" as houses are being constructed, he said.

The number of residences that will be showcased is still to be determined, Melchi said.

The 2019 Parade of Homes was held in July at Evans Farm, a 1,250-acre mixed-use development north of Lewis Center Road in Orange and Berlin townships in Delaware County.

