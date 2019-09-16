Clintonville artist Stephanie Rond has perhaps the largest -- and certainly the smallest -- art gallery in the neighborhood.

Rond's new mural on the north exterior wall of Pattycake Bakery, 3009 N. High St., is the latest work by the feminist muralist to grace the space, which she began painting 13 years ago.

"When I started doing street art as myself 13 years ago, they were the first to let me do it," Rond said, adding, with a winsome smile, "legally."

"It's my longest-running wall. They gave my voice a space, and it has a special place in my heart," Rond said of the Pattycake wall.

The new mural is the third in a series of works that are collaborations with female poets, Rond said. Her treatment of Columbus poet Barbara Fant also features words written by the poet/spoken-word artist.

"Each poet brings something special to the work," Rond said. "I just want to honor them and give them the platform. These are women I respect and have relationships with."

Fant received Rond's trademark "Ghost Girl" treatment for the mural. The character -- originally and still often modeled by one of the artist's nieces -- is stenciled and painted in all light blue, a signature of Rond's work.

"It's certainly recognizable. But it also allows, with the use of the blue color, a discussion about gender and stereotypes to happen," Rond said.

Rond does regular upkeep on the Pattycake exterior, in addition to her rotating murals.

"We love having a blank canvas for Stephanie to do work," said Sarah Bryant, one of the cooperative bakery's worker-owners.

"Her work often depicts women and girls in strong images. That aligns with our ideals. It's even more awesome that (Rond) lives in the neighborhood."

The neighborhood also is home to Rond's S. Dot Gallery, a dollhouse Rond reimagined eight years ago as a tiny gallery for which she curates regular exhibitions by artists who want to make work on a (very) small scale. Artists create works to be hung on the walls of the dollhouse.

"I wanted to have a conversation about what is a gallery and who can have a gallery, and also to offer artists a different sort of challenge in their practice," Rond said.

S. Dot last fall was part of an exhibition of Rond's work in Sharon Weiss Gallery in the Short North. Typically, the S. Dot gallery is viewable only at sdotgallery.com.

A freelance artist, Rond often has her hands in multiple projects at any given point in time. She is working on a project in Hilliard City Schools this school year and continues her ongoing work as curator for the Carnegie Gallery in the Columbus Metropolitan Library's main library in downtown Columbus.

Last week, Rond painted murals on University District dumpsters with New York street artist Lance Johnson as part of the district's ongoing dumpster mural project.

"People are becoming more accepting of street art or what would be considered lowbrow art," Rond said. "I know that people aren't always going to get my art, but I'm making work so we can have a discussion."

