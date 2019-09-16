The Portage Development Board is asking for a 50 percent funding increase to support efforts to bring and keep business in Portage County.



Brad Ehrhart, president of the board, and Kelvin Berry, a member of the board of directors, addressed Portage County commissioners with the request recently. The commissioners are hosting a series of budget meetings, hearing requests from a variety of county departments, to prepare for the budget, which will be done by year’s end.



Ehrhart said since 2011, the board has overseen 78 projects totaling $586 million in investment. In addition, 4,300 jobs were created and 3,400 jobs were retained. That, he said, means that those employees are spending money at area businesses, and paying sales tax. The board also has overseen four recent projects in Streetsboro, Aurora, Rootstown and Kent.



Board members have made more than 1,000 visits to businesses as part of the outreach and retention program.



"What that says is we have a really good track on what’s going on in the community," Ehrhart said.



The Produced in Portage event, which is taking place Oct. 1 at Northeast Ohio Medical University, highlights the county’s manufacturing base. Nine school districts in the county are sending 400 students to the event. The board, he said, also is working to redevelop the former Ravenna High School, and establish a Community Reinvestment Area for the Nelson Ledges Speedway.



Berry asked commissioners to increase the county’s support from $50,000 to $75,000. The additional money, he said, would be used to support the board’s efforts, including increasing social media and helping fill a funding gap. Additional staff support also is needed, he said.



"We need and request you to invest in us," he said. "I think the investment the county makes in us pays great dividends."



Commissioners said they support furthering economic development, but pointed out that they have other requests to consider in the budget.



"I think what you do is an important effort, and it’s important that we come together to support your efforts," Commissioner Kathleen Clyde said.



