It has been well-documented that New Albany residents are extraordinarily generous.

One needs only to review the top donor list for various charities in central Ohio, and, in most cases, several New Albany residents would appear.

That culture of giving and community involvement extends beyond just the residents to the businesses and companies in New Albany, as well.

Through the years as the New Albany Community Foundation has led campaigns to build the New Albany branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library, the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts and now an amphitheater, in every case local companies have "stacked hands" with the residents to support any number of community projects. They also support school programs and other not-for-profit groups in the community.

A great example of this is Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Since A&F moved to New Albany in 2001, the company has been wonderfully engaged in supporting the community. Consider this:

* The company's annual A&F Challenge has raised $20 million for charitable causes since it was established -- $10 million of it since 2016 benefiting SeriousFun Children's Network, including Flying Horse Farms. Members of the senior executive team volunteer as camp counselors at Flying Horse Farms, and 100 associates volunteer each year at the camp, which the company supports with paid time off for all participating associates.

* A&F donated $1 million for the education wing of the McCoy Center, which provides students of all ages with opportunities to engage in the arts.

* A&F annually funds arts education programs for local schools.

* A&F donated funds towards a new fire engine for the Plain Township Fire Department.

* A&F has been a season sponsor of the community foundation's Jefferson Series lectures for several years. The support enables the foundation to make scores of influential thought leaders accessible to thousands of students and residents each year. This promotes lifelong learning and addresses key community issues, such as mental health and well-being.

* A&F sponsors the New Albany Symphony Orchestra's New Albany Independence Day 5K Run and Walk and provides shirts.

* A&F sponsors the Nationwide Children's Hospital/Healthy New Albany Kids Triathlon and provides shirts.

* A&F sponsors the New Albany Walking Classic.

* A&F provided back-to-school outfits and backpacks for local family clients for the New Albany Food Pantry/Make Kindness Contagious school-supply drive.

* A&F sponsors Junior Achievement BizTown.

* A&F played hose to the New Albany Chamber of Commerce and New Albany Young Professionals' "Bagels with the Bosses."

I could name many more examples, but the underlying point is that local businesses and companies not only provide much needed tax revenues that support our schools, parks and public services, but they also contribute volunteers and financial support to many community organizations, projects, programs and causes.

We are fortunate that a culture of giving exists in New Albany and that business and community leaders appreciate how much it enriches the lives of residents and employees alike.

Michael Marx is a member of the New Albany Community Foundation board of trustees.