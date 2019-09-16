Gahanna police recently responded to a caller who was suspicious about what was under a tarpaulin on an out-of-state trailer.

A suspicious vehicle was in a parking lot in the 300 block of South Hamilton Road, according to a report received at 11:09 p.m. Sept. 5. A white truck with out-of-state tags had a flatbed trailer attached and tarpaulin covering something large, reports said.

The reporting party thought it might be a stolen roller coaster from Marysville. Police located the vehicle at a local hotel and found the item on the trailer looked like items used to make concrete pillars, reports said.

In other recent Gahanna police incident reports:

* An administrator at Goshen Lane Elementary School, 370 Goshen Lane, told police several items on the playground the past few evenings that indicated someone was sleeping there, according to a report received at 5:55 p.m. Sept. 10. Extra patrols for evening hours were requested, reports said.

* An alarm had been going off for three to four hours in the 1000 block of Taylor Road, according to a report received at 12:02 a.m. Sept. 11. A Pinewood Lane resident reported the noise. Police found the noise was coming from a shipping dock, and it was a back-up alarm that couldn't be disabled, reports said.

* A purse was stolen after someone broke the driver's-side window of a vehicle in the parking lot of YMCA Place, according to a report received at 3:11 p.m. Sept. 10.

* Items were stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Chadwood Drive, according to a report received at 6 p.m. Sept. 9. The theft occurred between 3:30 and 5:15 p.m., reports said.

* A wallet was stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Rice Avenue, according to a report received at 5:16 p.m. Sept. 9.

* A Denison Court resident said she got a call two hours earlier allegedly from a caller with a Social Security office, according to a complaint received at 1:16 p.m. Sept. 9. She gave the caller her date of birth, Social Security number and advised the caller of her bank accounts, reports said.

* Cake icing was smeared on the driver's-side door of a vehicle on Regents Road, according to a report received at 6 p.m. Sept. 7. The owner washed it off and there was no damage, but he wanted it documented, reports said.

* A caller told police a man had two large dogs off leashes in the small-dog area at Pizzurro Park, 700 Pizzuro Park Drive, according to a complaint received at 8:47 a.m. Sept. 7. The caller was concerned for the smaller dogs and the man was refusing to remove the larger dogs, reports said.

* A motorcycle was stolen from a Jonsol Court residence, according to a report received at 7:36 p.m. Sept. 5. The reporting party last saw it around 2:15 p.m., reports said.

* Power tools were stolen overnight from a work trailer on Science Boulevard, according to a report received at 11:39 a.m. Sept. 5.

* Someone who asked to be anonymous said two people had been camping in the backyard of a Gamewood Drive residence, and the caller believed they were squatting on the property, according to a report received at 6:21 p.m. Sept. 4. Police said the Gamewood residents stated some child family members had camped out over the holiday weekend. They said the tent was still up, but they would take it down, reports said.

* An Arcaro Drive resident reported a neighbor was abusing his dog in the garage, hitting it with his hand and a broom. Police spoke with the dog's owner, who advised the dog was barking at another neighbor and he was attempting to prevent it from escalating, according to a report received at 5:05 p.m. Sept. 4.

* A West Johnstown Road business reported a flatbed car-hauler trailer was stolen Sept. 1, according to a report received at 12:33 p.m. Sept. 4.