The Grandview Heights/Marble Cliff Historical Society will offer an expanded itinerary for its 2019 Tour of Homes.

The 14th triennial event will include six homes on the tour as well as a special VIP event and pre-tour opportunity.

"There's so much strong interest in the Grandview and Marble Cliff area now. Our tour attracts people from all over the central Ohio region," said Karen Riggs, a member of the historical society board and coordinator of the 2019 tour.

"We thought this would be a good time to expand the tour and offer some new features," she said.

The tour will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 6.

Tickets cost $12 for historical society members and $15 for others, and may be purchased in advance at ghmchs.org/hometour2019.html. Memberships to the society also may be purchased online.

"We're fortunate to have such an amazing number of beautiful and architecturally notable homes in our community," Riggs said. "We always try to select a group of homes for the tour that reflect the variety of architectural styles you'll find in Grandview and Marble Cliff."

The six houses included on the tour are:

* 1427 Roxbury Road. Known as the "Casparis Castle," this home was built in 1908 by Sylvio Casparis and is the core of the 10 Arlington Place development in Marble Cliff.

* 1241 Broadview Ave. A 1,500-square-foot, two-bedroom home built in 1904.

* 1333 Glenn Ave. A home built in 1902 that has been extensively renovated over the years and includes a large open kitchen and back porch.

* 1435 Cambridge Blvd. An Arts and Crafts-style bungalow built in 1911 as a summer home for its owners who lived in downtown Columbus.

* 1249 Glenn Ave. A bungalow home built in 1923 at the corner of Glenn and West First avenues.

* 1866 W. First Ave. This home was built circa 1907-08 by the Ohio Realty and Construction Co. for Josiah Livingston, secretary treasurer of the Livingston Seed Company.

Each attendee will be able to tour the entire interior of each home and receive a brochure, including a biography, of each home, Riggs said.

The VIP event will include a brunch and cocktails at 10 a.m. at the High Bank Distillery on Goodale Boulevard followed by the VIP tour at noon. The cost is $40 for society members, $45 for nonmembers.

A new annual society membership and VIP event and tour costs $60.

Check-in for the regular tour will be located at 1621 W. First Ave. Those who attend the VIP tour should go directly to the High Bank Distillery. Children ages 12 and older are invited to attend the tour. All attendees must have a ticket, and tickets will not be sold at the individual homes.

Before heading into the homes, attendees will be able to view vintage cars from the collection of the Wagner-Hagans Auto Museum in Columbus.

A car will be parked outside of each home.

"We'll be bringing some unique and unusual cars you don't often see on display," said Steve Wagner, co-owner of the museum.

The vehicles on display will include a 1955 Chevrolet Nomad station wagon, 1958 Edsel, 1952 Chrysler, 1957 Nash Ambassador, 1956 Lincoln Continental Mark II and a 1971 Chevrolet Monte Carlo, he said.

Visitors to the tour will be able to park their own cars and walk to each stop, Riggs said.

"All of the homes are arrayed along a 2-mile loop," she said. "Grandview and Marble Cliff are such walkable communities, and this tour route takes advantage of that walkability.

"It will be a great way to spend and enjoy a fall afternoon," Riggs said.

