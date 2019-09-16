Grove City police are investigating a Sept. 9 incident in which a Grove City man riding his bicycle was killed after being hit by a pickup truck and dragged on Broadway.

No charges have been filed against the 78-year-old driver of the truck, who lives in Grove City, police reports stated.

Jackson Township medics transported Glenn D. Jordan, 38, of Grove City to Grant Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 9:17 p.m.

Officers responded at 8:49 p.m. after receiving a call from a man who had been fueling his car at a gas station in the 3100 block of Broadway, reporting an accident had just occurred.

The witness said he had heard a loud noise and looked up to see a white truck heading south on Broadway with a man and a bicycle being dragged underneath the vehicle.

The truck drove on, leaving the man, identified as Jordan, lying in the roadway, the man said. Officers located the truck and driver at a store in the 3500 block of Broadway, according to reports.

The driver told police he did not realize he had struck someone, reports stated.

After officers talked to him, the driver was released with the investigation into the incident continuing and potential charges pending, according to police.

In other recent Grove City police reports:

* Two Grove City residents filed separate reports about being scammed after being told they had won cash prizes.

A resident in the 5000 block of Shoreside Drive told police Sept. 4 she received a call earlier that day from a man who said she had won $2.5 million from Publishers Clearing House. The man told the woman she had to send him $14,000 for insurance.

The victim told police she went to banks in Grove City and Hilliard and took out a $10,000 cash advance on her credit card and $1,000 out of her money-market account.

The man told her to send the money to another man he identified at a Florida address.

The victim went to a delivery courier service in Columbus and sent a package containing the money to the man in Florida.

She said she became suspicious when the first man failed to call her back as promised and she contacted police.

In the other incident, an officer responded at 4:37 p.m. Sept. 7 to a residence in the 4600 block of Goodman Street where a man reported his wife had been scammed out of $4,220 and the scammers were now sending people to their house, apparently trying to get back in contact with her.

The husband said a locksmith had been called to the house without their knowledge or permission.

Police spoke to the locksmith, who was parked in the driveway. He said his company received a call from a woman with a phone number in Jamaica saying she was locked in the bathroom of the Goodman Street house and needed someone to unlock the door.

The husband told police this was the second time a locksmith had been sent to their house. He said that over an earlier three-day period, eight cabs were sent to the house to pick up his wife and the woman said a pizza-delivery driver also had been sent to their address.

The woman told police the scam started July 5 when she received a call informing her that her phone number had been chosen and she was the winner of a sweepstakes. The caller said she had won $20 million and a car, reports stated.

She said she was surprised to hear the news and decided she would wait until all the details were finalized before telling her husband.

The woman told police that over the last couple of months she was asked to make various payments totaling $4,220 that were supposedly to cover fees and the taxes related to her cash winnings and having the car shipped to her.

* A resident in the 1000 block of Pinnacle Club Drive reported Sept. 9 that someone used the routing and account numbers from her bank account to cash an unauthorized check for $24,700.

The woman said she discovered the check had been cashed when she went to her bank Sept. 6 to withdraw some money. Her bank told her there was not enough money left in her account to cover the transaction. Further investigation revealed an unknown person had cashed the check earlier that day. The check was made out to a person listed as living in Arizona. The victim said she knows nobody by the name on the check.

* A driver for an Indiana towing company reported Sept. 9 that two vehicles he had delivered on Aug. 30 to an auto auction business in the 3900 block of Jackson Pike had been stolen. Surveillance video indicated the car and pickup truck were stolen Sept. 1.

* Police filed felony charges against two brothers after a Sept. 9 incident at a residence in the 2500 block of Sonora Drive.

Two people who live at the Sonora Drive residence told police they woke at 11 a.m. Sept. 9 to find a man pointing a gun at their faces and demanding they give him $1,480 he said they had stolen from him.

When officers arrived at the scene, the two victims and the man were outside the house. The man was carrying a dented lockbox and said the two residents had stolen the box, which contained the money and his cellphone, after a night of partying at another location. He said he used the cellphone's tracking system to lead him to the Sonora Drive residence.

The man was charged with a felony count of aggravated robbery.

The man's brother was located by officers on Larosa Drive in possession of a loaded handgun. He was charged with a felony count of carrying a concealed weapon, reports stated. Both brothers were taken to the Franklin County jail.