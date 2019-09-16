Like anyone celebrating 90 years, members of the Kiwanis Club of Northern Columbus have seen their share of highs and lows.

Membership has fluctuated, the kinds of programs the club sponsors have sometimes changed, and the community the club serves has changed, too, but the group's commitment to its core values and the values of Kiwanis International hasn't changed, president Will O'Malley said.

"We've stayed fairly consistent in terms of always being focused on children and youth," O'Malley said, citing sponsoring the Key Club at Whetstone High School, Special Olympics and local youth sports teams, as well as the club's scholarship program, as examples.

To celebrate 90 years of serving Clintonville, Beechwold and part of Worthington, the club is throwing a 90th-anniversary party. The event, which is open to the public, will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at the Clintonville Woman's Club, 3951 N. High St. Admission is $35.

Local musician Bill Cohen will provide a look back at the past 90 years in music. There also will be food and a special beer brewed for the occasion by Lineage Brewing.

"We like to think of ourselves as a neighborhood focused brewery (and) small business, so we are always excited to work with those that make positive impacts on our community, like the Kiwanis Club," Lineage brewmaster Michael Byrne said.

"Brewing a beer with a community organization allows the group to come into the brewery and really connect with the process, get to know the Lineage team and what we do.

"It also allows us as small-business owners to meet and build relationships with the local community groups."

Byrne said the special brew fits the 90th-anniversary theme.

"(They wanted) a style that would appeal to a wide range of people, so we started talking about beer styles and relating that to the 90 years of the Kiwanis. I very quickly started to think about beers that would have been brewed around the turn of the century, and that would have been full-flavored lagers from the large German influence here in Columbus. So we, of course, decided to brew a European- influenced classic lager," Byrne said.

The event also will feature items up for auction.

"It's an opportunity to reflect back on what the club has done, to celebrate the group and to have a good time and to raise money for our scholarship fund," O'Malley said.

O'Malley said the group has been providing scholarships to local students since 1981.

The club, which was started in 1929, also built a shelter house at Highbanks Metro Park and donated the land on which the Clintonville Woman's Club now sits, O'Malley said. Additionally, as a way to show how things have changed through time, he mentioned that the club used to sell license plates at the Beechwold Hardware store.

"We had a deputy registrar's office," he said with a laugh. "Things were different then."

But, he said, the commitment to young people has not wavered.

"We're making the community better by helping the next generation," O'Malley said.

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews