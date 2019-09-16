William and Nick Lalli have purchased Vittoria Ristorante & Bar in Powell and say they're planning a major overhaul of the menu.

The father and son, who also own La Scala Italian Bistro in Dublin, recently bought Vittoria from developers Marty Savko and Vince Romanelli.

Nick Lalli, general manager of Vittoria, said the name will change to Vittoria Prime Italian Steakhouse, with a new menu rolling out around Oct. 1.

He said fresh pastas, signature salads, housemade sauces and other dishes that made La Scala a household name in Columbus will be part of the lineup at Vittoria, which opened in August 2008 at 10241 Sawmill Parkway.

