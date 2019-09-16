A theft from a construction site resulted in the reported loss of more than $7,000 in tools, according to a recent New Albany Police Department report.

Officers at 7:10 a.m. Sept. 3 were dispatched to a breaking-and-entering report on the 7300 block of Smith's Mill Road.

Various tools worth a total of $7,086 were reported stolen, said police clerk Lauren Johnson.

In other New Albany police incident reports:

* Theft was reported at 10:41 a.m. Sept. 7 on the 6900 block of Margarum Bend. Cash in the amount of $200 and tools worth $150 were reported stolen, Johnson said.

* A 49-year-old Powell woman was arrested for OVI at 11:37 p.m. Sept. 6 at Johnstown and Forest roads.

* A 32-year-old Columbus man was arrested for OVI after a traffic stop at 9:43 p.m. Sept. 6 at Central College and Bevelhymer roads.

* A 41-year-old Columbus man was cited for drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 4:29 p.m. Sept. 6 at Smith's Mill and Fitch Path roads.

* A 23-year-old Mount Vernon man was arrested for unlawful restraint at 11:37 a.m. Sept. 6 at Beech Road Northwest and Innovation Campus Drive.

* A 42-year-old Columbus man was arrested on an active warrant after police at 10:22 p.m. Sept. 4 responded to the report of a suspicious vehicle on the 8900 block of Smith's Mill Road. The warrant was from the Columbus Division of Police for driving under suspension, Johnson said.

* An 18-year-old Johnstown man was arrested for theft at 8:50 a.m. Sept. 4 at a business on the 9800 block of Johnstown Road. He was fired from his job for making false returns of goods over a three-week period, according to the report. Johnson said the man stole $487.19.

* Theft was reported at 6:15 p.m. Sept. 3 from a vehicle parked on the 6800 block of Margarum Bend. Sports equipment valued at $500 was reported stolen, Johnson said.

* Theft from a vehicle was reported at 3:43 p.m. Sept. 3 on the 5600 block of Harlem Road. Jewelry valued at $170 was reported stolen, Johnson said.

* A 21-year-old Columbus man was arrested after police were dispatched at 1:17 a.m. Sept. 3 to a warrant pickup from the Gahanna Division of Police at Morse and Johnstown roads. The man was wanted on a New Albany warrant for driving under suspension and front license plate charges.

* Theft was reported at 9:40 a.m. Sept. 2 on the 7300 block of Smith's Mill Road. Tools worth $650 were reported stolen, Johnson said.