Two bullets reportedly were fired into the kitchen window of a home in the 2400 block of Timbertrail Drive South at 3:34 a.m. Sept. 7.

No one was hurt, according to Columbus police reports.

In other recent Northland-area reports:

* A $2,000 wooden hutch, a $300 wooden table and $300 worth of chairs were stolen between midnight June 18 and midnight Sept. 2 from a residence in the 1200 block of Ironwood Drive.

* A $999 TV and another TV valued at $1 were stolen between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sept. 4 from a residence in the 4700 block of Glendon Road.

* A person suspected of stealing a turntable from a store in the 1600 block of Morse Road also is suspected of stealing merchandise from another store. Police said the man entered the store at 12:20 p.m. Sept. 4 and walked out with the merchandise. Officials at the other store were able to get a description of the suspect's vehicle and obtained the license-plate number.

* A $2,500 watch, $150 cash, a $50 wallet and $1 worth of miscellaneous pills were stolen at 3 a.m. Sept. 5 from a vehicle in the 4700 block of Ascot Drive.

* Columbus police found four bullet holes and a spent round at 11:30 p.m. Sept. 7 in the garage in the 2800 block of Gravenhurst Court. No one was injured in the incident.

* At 11:15 p.m. Sept. 9, an employee of a store in the 1500 block of Schrock Road was robbed of $100.

The suspect pointed a knife into the employee's back and demanded money.

* A man said he was robbed of $10,000 in cash and two cellphones -- one worth $700 and the other valued at $800 -- at 11:05 p.m. Sept. 8 in the 1600 block of West Dublin-Granville Road.

The victim said the suspect wanted to take him to a strip club but later put a gun in his face and demanded the money and phones.

* A $500 handgun was stolen between 8 a.m. Aug. 30 and 1 p.m. Sept. 7 from a vehicle in the 2100 block of Pipestem Court.

* A shooting occurred 1:45 a.m. Sept. 8 outside of a nightclub in the 6200 block of Busch Boulevard.

When police arrived, they talked to a group of people who said they were outside when they heard the gunfire and tried to drive away but were blocked in. No one saw who fired the gun, but someone who pulled away in a vehicle was thought to be a suspect in the incident.

When police were talking to suspects, someone at a nearby nightclub who had been shot on the shin was being treated at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, reports said.